Five men arrested as part of drugs operation involving South East Antrim UDA

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency and PSNI into the activities of the South East Antrim UDA

The operation alongside the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF),saw more than 80 officers execute six warrants in the Carrickfergus area.

The men, aged 33, 38, 39, 40 and 43, were detained on suspicion of conspiring to supply class A drugs are now being questioned by officers at Musgrave Police Station.

Tuesday's operation formed part of a long-running PCTF investigation into the alleged organised crime activities of the South East Antrim UDA (SEA UDA).

The arrests relate to the seizure over one kilo of cocaine found following searches of two parked cars and nearby land in the Greenisland area of County Antrim in November 2020.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, the National Crime Agency Director of Investigations Craig Naylor said he believed the operation would "substantially" disrupt the drug dealing activities of the South East Antrim UDA.

“The SEA UDA have long known to be involved in many forms of organised criminality, doing untold damage to the community and exerting fear in neighbourhoods," he added.

“Working with our partners in the PCTF we are determined to do all we can to bring that to an end.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Head of Criminal Investigations Branch, Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea, said:

“Today’s search and arrest operation is a significant milestone in an investigation into the drug dealing activities of the South East Antrim UDA. The harm caused by illegal drugs to individuals and communities is evident on a daily basis.

“Drugs cause nothing but destruction and distress, not only to the people who take them, but also to their families who deal with the heartbreaking fall out associated with drugs, including death, spiraling debts and intimidation.

“Criminals who supply illegal drugs don’t care who they harm in the process of making money to line their own pockets and fund other paramilitary activities.

“The PCTF has the resilience and determination to target, disrupt and frustrate those who continue to do the greatest harm to the people living in our communities.

"It is a priority for the task force going forward, to go after those who control the gangs and their criminal activities. The task force has the skills resiliance and determination to target, disrupt and dismantle the leadership of paramilitary organisations.

"This is in response to what the community has asked us to do. I would say that anybody who wishes to get themselves involved in paramilitaries, their future involves being arrested being brought before court and spending time in jail."