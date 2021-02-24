Five men arrested by PSNI after seizure of drugs worth £900,000

PSNI Detectives have arrested five men after the seizure of approximately £900,000 in Class B drugs.

Five men have been arrested after approximately £900,000 of Class B controlled drugs was seized by the PSNI and UK Border Force officers.

Three arrests were made on Tuesday after a vehicle was stopped and searched in Glengormley, with two further men arrested after a nearby property was searched.

The men aged 23, 35, 36, 37 and 69 were arrested on suspicion of a range of drug related offences including possession with intent to supply Class B controlled drugs, conspiracy to supply and importation of Class B controlled drugs.

Four of the men were also being interviewed in relation to immigration offences.

Detective Inspector Kelly from the Organised Crime Unit commented: “A number of parcels were seized by Police and UK Border Force officers destined for addresses across Northern Ireland in the past 12 months. A house has also been searched in the Dungannon area in relation to this activity.

“These arrests are in keeping with our commitment to tackle the scourge of drugs, and are a result of combined and ongoing efforts with colleagues in UK Border Force and Immigration."

He added: “Drugs wreak havoc and devastation on individuals, families and communities. Those involved in the illegal supply of drugs don’t care about the heartache they cause. Indeed, their only concern is to line their own pockets.

“I would appeal to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police immediately on the non-emergency number 101.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.