Five men charged with unlawful assembly in drugs gang feud

Five men have been charged over an unlawful assembly in Newtonards (Alamy/PA)

Five men have been charged with unlawful assembly and affray linked to a feud between rival drugs gangs in the Ards and North Down area.

The men, aged between 35 and 56, were arrested over a suspected unlawful gathering in the Weaver’s Grange area of Newtownards on April 6.

On Monday night, police said they are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service”.