Five men rob and damage pensioner’s home in north Belfast

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report that five men burgled a pensioner’s home in north Belfast .

The incident occurred at a home in the Snugville Street area at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Five men reportedly entered the property.

A police spokesperson said: “Substantial damage was caused to the hallway, living area and master bedroom and various items were broken.

"Thankfully the owner, who is in their 60s, was not present at the time.”

They added: “Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area last night, or who may have captured dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2020 24/01/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.