Five people escape unharmed after arson attack on Crawfordsburn home

Five people have escaped unharmed after an arson attack in the Crawfordsburn area of Maghera.

Accelerant was poured on the front door of a property at around 3am on Wednesday. A car was also set alight with accelerant causing damage to the paint of the vehicle.

Police said all five occupants of the house were left unharmed during the incident, which officers say could have had "disastrous consequences".

Detective Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “It is understood a man described as being 6 foot tall wearing light coloured bottoms and a grey hoodie was seen in the area at the time and officers believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish a motive and I am appealing to anyone who has any information, or anyone who witnessed this incident to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 265 19/08/20.

"You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”