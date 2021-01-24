Five people from Northern Ireland arrested after garda car rammed in Co Donegal

One detective was injured in the incident (Niall Carson/PA)

Five people from Northern Ireland have been arrested after a garda car was rammed in Co Donegal.

The incident happened outside Donegal town at around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon when a detective on patrol came across a car occupied by three men and a woman.

The vehicle failed to stop for gardai and rammed a garda car several times before driving off at speed towards the Tullyearl roundabout.

A garda Covid checkpoint was in place in the area and the car drove the wrong way around the roundabout before crashing a short time later.

The driver made off on foot and was pursued by a detective. It is understood a warning shot was fired, according to RTE, however the driver continued running and was later found hiding in a nearby shed.

A struggle ensued before more gardai arrived and the driver was arrested. The detective involved in the struggle sustain hand injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The four other occupants of the car were arrested and later released.

Gardai suspect items were thrown from the car during the pursuit and are currently searching the scene.

As a shot was fired by gardai the Garda Ombudsman Commission has been notified of the incident.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.