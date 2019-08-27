Five people rescued by Carrybridge RNLI in two calls outs on same night

Five people have been rescued by the Carrybridge RNLI in two separate call outs on the same night.

The first happened just after 11.30am on Sunday, when vessels were launched to rescue two people on two personal water crafts.

They had developed engine issues close to Naan Island.

Both passengers were uninjured and after a crewmaker cleared the obstructions from the sports cruiser, they proceeded on their way.

Just as the volunteer crew of the lifeboat departed, they saw another boat with three people on board in the area.

It was entering shallow water and at risk of grounding.

The RNLI also assisted two people on a broken down sports cruiser on Monday.

"The lifeboat and RWC diverted to this craft, and it was escorted by the RWC into deeper and safer water before proceeding also in its onward journey," said an RNLI spokesperson.

"Before setting out on your journey please plan your route and carry the relevant charts and have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble. If you see someone in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard," said Chris Cathcart, Helm at Carrybridge RNLI.

It happened at 10.13pm approximately 2 miles downstream from Carrybridge.

After arriving at the sports cruiser, one crew member from the lifeboat boarded the cruiser to set up a tow line.

It was then towed back to its private berth at Carrybridge.