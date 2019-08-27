Five people taken to hospital after Bangor crash

Two vehicles collided at the junction of the A2 and Craigdarragh Road. Credit: Google

Five people were taken to hospital for treatment after a crash in Bangor on Sunday morning.

Two vehicles collided at the junction of the A2 and Craigdarragh Road.

Constable McNamee said the five people's injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around this road traffic collision and police would appeal to anyone with information or dash cam footage from the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 653 of 25/08/19," he said.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”