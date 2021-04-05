Five police officers injured during Newtownabbey disorder

Police have confirmed that a further five officers have been injured during violent disorder that took place in Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus on Sunday.

The police previously confirmed some 27 police officers have been injured across several nights of trouble in Belfast and Derry. It now brings the total number of police officers injured during violent clashes in Belfast and Derry to 32.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the PSNI condemned the violence which saw disorder start at around 9pm in the vicinity of the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey on Sunday.

Groups of around 20 to 30 masked individuals set bins on fire, while police officers were attacked with petrol bombs when moving in to the area. Police confirmed one officer was left with a leg injury.

About an hour later, in the North Road area of Carrickfergus, a crowd of up to 50 people gathered and 20 petrol bombs were pelted at police along with masonry. Four officers were injured after they were all struck by masonry and sustained leg, foot and neck injuries.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck described the violence as 'senseless' and urged those with influence in the community to do what they can to prevent any further disorder.

"There is absolutely no justification for the shameful scenes we have witnessed on our streets. This orchestrated violence is senseless and reckless," he said.

"The disorder last night left five of our officers injured, officers who were on duty protecting life and property, and our thoughts are with them as they recover. A number of our vehicles were also damaged last night and that damage is being assessed today.

“In a time when we are asking everyone to pull together in a health crisis, the people orchestrating this violence and those carrying it out are working against their own community.

“To those who are involved in orchestrating this violence, and to those who are involved in it, stop. It is causing nothing but harm and distress to the local community.

“To those in our community with influence, I would urge you to use that influence so we do not see any further disgraceful scenes of violence on our streets so we can ensure young people do not get caught up in criminality and that they are kept safe and away from harm.

"The community, who we know just wants to live in peace, can be reassured that their Police Service has additional resources available to respond to incidents and we will continue to work to keep people safe.

“We will continue to work with our partner agencies, community and elected representatives and the people to ensure everyone can all live in a peaceful society."