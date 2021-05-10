Five suspected blood clots linked to AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine reported in Northern Ireland

A total of 550,000 have been given the vaccine linked to the blood clots

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to five blood clots in Northern Ireland, according to a government report. Stock image.

A government report has revealed that five suspected blood clot cases linked to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine have been found in Northern Ireland.

The figure comes from a total of 550,000 people who have been given the vaccine up to April 28.

BBC Northern Ireland reported the five cases is in proportion to other suspected cases across the UK including England (198), Scotland (18), Wales (9) and unknown (12).

The figures were contained in a government report which provides a weekly summary of Covid vaccine statistics, including any suspected side effects.

Those suspected side effects can be submitted through the Yellow Card scheme.

Yellow Card reporting means reported events are not always proven side effects as “some events may have happened anyway regardless of vaccination”.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the AstraZeneca vaccine had saved thousands of lives in the UK and around the world.

“The adverse reactions following the Oxford-AstraZeneca first dose are extremely rare,” the department added..

“MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) emphasise that for the vast majority of people, the benefits of preventing serious illness and death far outweigh any risks.”

The department also said that many people are “alive and well today because of the vaccine”.

“The fact that we are now emerging from lockdown is thanks in no small measure to the availability of Astra Zeneca and Pfizer vaccines,” the spokesperson continued.

In Northern Ireland, 972,597 people have received a first dose of their Covid vaccine and 487,828 have been given a second dose.

The absolute risk of death by clotting after the AstraZeneca vaccine is about one in a million.

It comes after the Republic of Ireland’s Health Minister Stephen Donnelly ruled out restrictions on cross-border travel.

Last week, Health Minster Robin Swann wrote to Mr Donnelly calling for a halt to non-essential cross-border travel, insisting it should be done “by enforcement if required”.

The letter was written after recent surges in infection numbers in Donegal and in the Derry City and Strabane council area.

From today, a lockdown restriction preventing non-essential travel between counties will lift in the Republic of Ireland.