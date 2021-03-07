Five teenagers arrested after group attacked in Strabane released

Five teenagers arrested after four male youths were allegedly assaulted in Strabane have been released.

The attack happened at around 9.10pm on Saturday when it was reported that the youths, aged between 15 and 17, were set upon by a gang of five males in the Ballycoleman Estate.

One of the assailants is thought to have been armed with a knife. Following the attack they made off on foot and were later arrested when police stopped a bus on the Beltany Road outside Omagh.

Five teenagers, two aged 18, two aged 17 and one 16-year-old, were arrested on Sunday morning. Police said on Monday they were released on bail pending further enquiries.

SDLP MLA for West Tyrone, Daniel McCrossan, said everyone in Strabane should feel safe in the community.

"News that a group of four teenage boys were attacked in the Ballycolman estate on Saturday night is deeply worrying. Worse still is the suggestion that one of the attackers may have had a pocket knife," he added.

"This is the last thing that this community needs. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at around 9pm on Saturday night to come forward with information."

A PSNI spokepserson said: "Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 9pm last night [Saturday] and who witnessed what happened. Officers can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2043 06/03/21.

"A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org"