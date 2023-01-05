Five teens including 16-year-old driver charged after stinger device deployed in cross border pursuit

General view of a Police Stinger Spike Strip deployed on a road next to some double yellow lines

Five teenagers, including a 16-year-old driver, have been charged after the car they were travelling in failed to stop for Garda and crossed the border into Northern Ireland.

The vehicle failed to stop in Donegal before making its way towards Omagh during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The white Toyota Aqua failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am.

It failed to stop again for PSNI officers as it headed towards Newtownstewart.

On Thursday, the PSNI confirmed a 16-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The other four teenagers have been charged with allowing self to be carried and going equipped for theft.

The charges come after a stinger device was deployed on Beltany Road in Omagh where the young driver was arrested on suspicion of several driving offences.

Speaking on Wednesday, PSNI Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and Tactical Support Group colleagues.”

A police spokesperson added: “All charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”