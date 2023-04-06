Five things you may not know about the Good Friday Agreement

From the formal signing to the first sitting of the Stormont Assembly, we look at some common misunderstandings

Despite common perception, the Good Friday Agreement was not formally signed by Northern Ireland's political parties. At a plenary session on the afternoon of Good Friday, 1998, the parties endorsed the deal orally.

The British-Irish element of the Agreement was signed by Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern, but the overall document was not signed by the political parties, like the Anglo-Irish Agreement was in 1985. Many did autograph the cover page of the document, but this is not the same thing.

Sinn Fein didn't agree immediately

While they didn't outright state they were against the deal when it was agreed on Good Friday, Sinn Fein did not immediately sign up to the peace accord. Rather, as Bertie Ahern recalled, the party leadership said they “agreed and will consult" with the wider republican movement.

Eight days after the deal was unveiled, Gerry Adams told his party's Ard Fheis that the other parties had “already subscribed to a unionist veto described euphemistically as ‘consent’. We disagree with that position.”

He added: "The reason we cannot subscribe to a unionist veto is quite simple. That veto led to partition and to great suffering by nationalists under Stormont. It was a great historical wrong which allowed a national minority to veto progress by the Irish nation.”

Ultimately, however, Sinn Fein would come on board fairly quickly.

Sitting of 'real' Stormont Assembly

When the Good Friday deal was agreed, the political institution's were not up and running straight away. The first Assembly elections were held on June 25, 1998, with the first sitting of the Assembly on July 1.

However, at this stage the Assembly only existed in ‘shadow’ form, with limited powers, and it wasn't until December 1999 before full powers were devolved.

Not backing the referendum in the Republic

At the end of last year, an Irish Government advisor in 1998 alleged that Sinn Fein was preparing to campaign against the referendum which ultimately endorsed the agreement in the Republic.

Martin Mansergh said Sinn Fein considered this move as the agreement removed the Republic's territorial claim to the entire island of Ireland.

In the end this did not happen and Sinn Fein supported a ‘yes’ vote in the referendums, north and south.

End of IRA campaign

While the Good Friday Agreement signalled the end of much of the violence that engulfed Northern Ireland for the previous three decades, the IRA did not formally end its campaign until several years after the peace accord.

The IRA had officially been on ceasefire since 1994, except for the 1996 bombing of London's Docklands, but it wasn't until July 25, 2005 that the organisation 'walked away' from the stage.

In a statement, former IRA prisoner and now Belfast councillor Seanna Walsh, said: “The leadership of [the IRA] has formally ordered an end to the armed campaign. This will take effect from 4pm this afternoon.

“All IRA units have been ordered to dump arms. All volunteers have been instructed to assist the development of purely political and democratic programmes through exclusively peaceful means.”