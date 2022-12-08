Five top tips on how to stay warm this winter without breaking the bank

Making use of your blankets is a cheaper way to staying warm this winter. Pic: Getty Images.

As the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for ice is extended until the weekend, here are five money-saving tips on staying warm.

■ The winter duvet

It’s finally that time of year again to get the big winter duvet out of the cupboard.

A 15 tog duvet will keep you extra warm during the colder nights.

Just think of climbing into bed with the heavy duvet and new sheets. The only problem is forcing yourself out of bed in the morning. A 15 tog duvet is available from £26 in Argos.

■ Wrap up

It’s simple but very effective. Instead of boosting the heating for an hour, throw on a heavy pair of tracksuit bottoms, a jumper or hoodie to stay warm.

Make use of those blankets around the house or get that 15 tog duvet from the bedroom and get yourself cosy on the settee.

It can cost around £2.18 in heating oil for just a one hour boost.

■ Wood burner

The popular wood burner is entering more and more homes across Northern Ireland and little wonder due to their running costs.

Whether you buy it in bulk or per bag, firewood is an inexpensive way to heat your entire home.

A single small bag of firewood can cost around £5 from your local supplier and will last for a couple of nights if used efficiently either in a wood burner or open fire.

■ Hot water bottle

A classic winter warmer and one of the most popular, the hot water bottle is an efficient and long lasting heat source.

Instead of boiling the kettle (which costs around 79p an hour), fill up your bottle with hot water out of the tap.

Hot water bottles are available for anything from £5 to £15 in all good supermarkets and online.

■ Draft excluders

Plugging those drafty gaps in your home is another cheaper way to keep warm this winter, especially in older properties.

Amazon’s best selling Fowong heavy door draft excluders costs £24.99 but is a one-off payment.

Tesco’s dog-themed Fox and Ivy daschund draft excluder is a fun and cheaper option at £14.