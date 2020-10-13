Five women assaulted in Belfast: Three stabbed and two punched in separate attacks as police hunt male suspect riding bike

Police warn women to be vigilant after attacks

Police have confirmed that five young women have been injured in attacks in Belfast city centre on Monday night.

Three women were stabbed in the arm, neck and back of the leg and two others were assaulted with punches being directed at their heads. The victims are all aged between 19 and 22-years-old.

Police said three women were all stabbed with a small knife.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top or a mask. He was riding a mountain bike with a light frame and reflective wheels.

Police said they do not believe robbery is the motive for the attacks.

Belfast assults October 2020. Graphic: Raymond Esteban

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: "The five victims were not alone. Three victims received medical attention and are all home now. I don't believe there was any confrontation and the male was on a bicycle to escape quickly."

The first incident took place on Ormeau Avenue at around 8.10pm on Monday.

A second attack was reported at around 9pm on Donegall Square West, followed by a third on University Road at around 10pm.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Donegall Square West area of Belfast City Centre on on October 12th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The victims' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The fourth female was punched in the neck on the Upper Lisburn Road near Dunluce Avenue at around 9pm. A fifth incident happened on the Dublin Road at around 9pm. These incidents were not reported until later.

Chief Superintendent Walls said: "These were frightening random attacks for these young women but thankfully incidents like this are extremely rare.

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident in the Donegall Square West area of Belfast City Centre on on October 12th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

"I want to reassure the community that officers will be carrying out additional patrols across the city centre and doing everything we can to arrest this man.

"Detectives are currently conducting extensive CCTV enquiries throughout the relevant areas across the city and would appeal to any drivers who were in these areas at these times to review dash cam footage, and for any business owners in the relevant areas to review their CCTV."

One young female (19) Queen's University student who lives in the vicinity of University Road, said: "It's scary because it was so close." The woman, who didn't wish to be identified, said the fact the knife attacker had yet to be apprehended was a cause off concern.

"My parents contacted me this morning just to check it wasn't me. It's always kind of scary walking here at night. I was walking home at the time from the library.

"It's scary the fact it was all women. I have a housemate who's coming back tonight but it's scary being by yourself. It would put you off going out by yourself at the moment."

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: "I was horrified to learn that last night, three women were attacked over the course of two hours, while walking on the streets of Belfast.

“Our first thoughts are with the victims who sustained stab wounds and have been hospitalised. While their injuries are not thought to be life threatening, this was undoubtedly a highly distressing incident and my thoughts are with them.”

“Nobody should feel unsafe on the streets of Belfast and the local community are shocked and upset at this attack. I urge anyone with any information to come forward to the PSNI.”

Police said a male suspect was riding a bike and have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.