Fivemiletown College tribute to popular ex-deputy head Wallace Lambert

A Co Tyrone secondary school has paid tribute after the death of a former vice-principal.

Wallace Lambert passed away peacefully at his home on Clabby Road in Fivemiletown last Tuesday.

He has been remembered for his many long years of dedicated service to Fivemiletown College.

The school said Mr Lambert, who had taught physics, always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say.

A spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our dear friend and former colleague Mr Wallace Lambert.

"Many of our current pupils will not remember him but parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles will no doubt recall our former vice-principal, who was so dedicated to our school.

"Mr Lambert was a true gentleman who lived his life based on strong Christian principles, he was gracious, kind and caring.

"His retirement after 38 years of dedicated service did not lessen his links with the school.

"Mr Lambert remained a member of Fivemiletown College board of governors until very recent years and was a great supporter of the school, regularly attending concerts and events as well as our annual prize distribution service.

"He no doubt would have featured heavily in our 60th anniversary celebrations this year, where he would have been called upon to share his memories and some of the many wonderful photographs he had of days gone by.

"Mr Lambert always had a smile on his face and a kind word to say, he dearly loved the school and the local community of Fivemiletown. His legacy lives on in Fivemiletown College, a school at the heart of the community, which is continuing to go from strength to strength."

Mr Lambert is survived by his wife Jean, son Jonathan, daughters Alison and Sharon, sons-in-law Matt and Adrian and granddaughters Eve and Erin.

His funeral took place on Saturday.