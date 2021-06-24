Flags erected on Ormeau Road condemned by Sinn Fein as police confirm three reports over issue

A number of flags erected on the Ormeau Road have been condemned as an attempt to “intimidate” by Sinn Fein, as the police confirmed they received three reports on Wednesday evening over the issue.

Deirdre Hargey said the appearance of the flags, believed to be on lamp posts at various points along the south Belfast road, was “very concerning”.

“Particularly as they are in a mixed area used by the entire community,” she added.

"This is a clear attempt to mark out territory and intimidate people and it cannot be allowed to succeed.

“Local people have made it clear time and time again that they do not want flags erected in this area.

“If those responsible for putting up these flags do not remove them, then the Department for Infrastructure should act.”

A number of users online also reported the flags, with one describing the area being “plastered with new flags last night from the embankment, right up to the Ormeau Road”.

Another wrote on Twitter: “Disgusted to see the amount of 'flags' on Ormeau Road, the area is very diverse, these are not wanted.”

In a statement, the Department for Infrastructure said they have contacted the PSNI for advice.

“Our approach generally is that we will take action if displays create road safety concerns; we will also take action to arrange for the removal of flags / banners or paint from kerbstones / signs where there is clear community support for their removal and where we are satisfied that removing them will not further raise community tensions or present risks to the safety of our staff and contractors,” they added.

Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick from the PSNI said: “Police received three reports at approximately 7.30pm last night, Wednesday June 23rd, regarding the erection of flags in the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast.

“While the removal of such items is not the responsibility of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, where reports of banners or flags being erected are received, the PSNI will work to ascertain proof of permission for erecting a banner or flag and gather evidence in the event that any offence is committed.

“Details are passed to the relevant land or property owner, who will decide on the appropriate course of action which may include the matter being reported for prosecution.”