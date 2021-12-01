Flags report: SDLP and Greens call for action plan, while DUP MLA criticises Sinn Fein

The SDLP and the Green Party have called for an implementation strategy to be put in place for the recommendations made within the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) report.

However, DUP MLA Christopher Stalford said the “weaponisation” of culture and identity by Sinn Fein make solutions “very difficult to come by”.

Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly responded by saying the DUP “doesn’t do equality”.

The much-delayed 168-page FICT report - costing £800,000 - was released on Wednesday and outlined a number of recommendations on flags, bonfires and murals in Northern Ireland.

None of the recommendations from the report are expected to be implemented, as no action plan has been agreed.

Following the release of the report, Mr Stalford said the public should now give its views.

He felt the answer on the issues raised within the document was “mutual respect” but criticised Sinn Fein for attempting to “remove every trace of Britishness” from Northern Ireland.

“Sinn Fein in 2021 denied unionist MLAs the opportunity to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary by laying a simple stone or planting a rose bush in Stormont,” stated Mr Stalford.

“Sinn Fein snub the Royal Family. Unable to even mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing in the same way as other countries.

“Such cultural and identity weaponisation will make solutions very difficult to come by as some want cultural domination rather than respect.”

He also backed the FICT report’s conclusion that paramilitary flags and murals should not be displayed.

Mr Kelly said the five main political parties were involved in producing the report.

He claimed the DUP was “unwilling to confront sectarianism” associated with flying flags at hospitals, schools, places of worship, interfaces and mixed housing developments.

“And it has chosen to support those engaged in intimidation and anti-social behaviour at [contentious] bonfires which have no regard for the protection of people, property or the environment,” added Mr Kelly.

“Progress in tackling sectarianism in this society will be made in spite of the DUP’s efforts to deny rights and equality.”

Meanwhile, SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin said it was a “disgrace” that an implementation plan has not been developed - 18 months after the Executive was first shown the FICT report.

“This report has cost £800,000 to produce and there’s no actual plan at all to bring forward any of the recommendations and here’s why - the Executive Office, the two principal parties, can’t agree - now there’s a surprise,” she stated.

“They can’t agree on a way forward. We know this isn't easy and that is why the commission was set up in the first place.

“It was to deal with the contentious issues that surround flags and emblems in our communities, and after five long years, and after sitting on a report for 18 months, they are publishing it today without a plan to move forward.”

Green Party NI leader Claire Bailey MLA said the FICT report “saga” is the latest example of the five-party Executive’s “failure” to govern.

“I’m glad it has now finally been published, but disappointingly there’s no agreed plan to implement any of its recommendations,” she continued.

“What’s the point in spending hundreds of thousands on a report if it’s not acted on?

“Whilst on the ground, grassroots leadership has made progress, the Executive parties have failed to provide meaningful political leadership on these issues.

“Contentious issues around flags, bonfires and cultural expression in Northern Ireland will continue to provoke divisive debate for as long as the Executive parties fail to agree on a way forward.

“The FICT report provides the framework for developing future legislation and policy around these issues.”

TUV leader Jim Allister described the report as a “complete waste of time” and a “colossal” waste of money.

“That said, it is already clear that some within the media are intent on using the ideas which the report says were discussed but not agreed - such as the preposterous suggestion that the Irish tricolour would be given parity on buildings - as the basis to frame public debate,” he stated. “Therein lies the real danger of the report.

“Discredited ideas, such as a shared day of reflection where innocent victims would supposedly be remembered alongside victim makers, have similarly been given a new lease of life not because they were agreed but because the report says they were discussed.

“The report doesn’t event mention some of the issues which innocent victims find most offensive, such as the continued practice of paramilitary-style funerals.

“For all the talk of the lack of an action or implementation plan the truth is there appears to be very little in this document around which there was agreement and hence little to implement.”