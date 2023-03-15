Flammable liquid poured through letter box and set alight in west Belfast

Police believe flammable liquid was poured through a letter box in west Belfast and set alight.

Detectives are appealing for information following the fire at a property in the Poleglass area in the early hours of Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said at approximately 1.30am, they received a report of a fire at a house in Glenbawn Avenue.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the fire,” said the PSNI.

“It is believed that a flammable liquid was poured through the door and set alight causing damage to the porch door and mat. Thankfully, no one was injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the fire is being treated as an arson attack at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 92 of 15/03/23.