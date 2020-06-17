Flash flood warning as Northern Ireland thunderstorm weather alert extended

Flash flooding blocks the Queensway road in Derriaghy on June 16th 2020 following torrential rain (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A Northern Ireland weather alert for thunderstorms has been extended with warnings for possible flash flooding.

Parts of Northern Ireland were deluged with rain on Tuesday evening.

A yellow weather warning was in place from noon on Wednesday until 9pm. That has now been extended until midnight.

It applies to counties Antrim, Armagh and Down.

Although some places will remain dry, slow moving heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to disruption due to flooding, forecasters said.

"Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out across many parts of the UK again on Wednesday afternoon," the Met Office added.

"Some places will miss them, but where they do occur they will bring torrential downpours with 25 to 35 mm rain falling in an hour and perhaps 50 to 60 mm in 2 to 3 hours in one or two places. Lightning and hail will be additional hazards. These showers and thunderstorms will only slowly die out through the evening."

The Met Office warned of the potential for the flooding of homes and businesses happening quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

There were also warnings of disruption to travel with some parts cut off.

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost, the Met Office said.