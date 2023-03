The flat in Ballymena, Co Antrim

Detectives are investigating an arson attack at a flat in Ballymena during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A rear window in the Devenagh Way flat, which was unoccupied at the time, was smashed and an accelerant poured inside shortly after 4am.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and hallway.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information regarding this crime to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 259 22/11/20.