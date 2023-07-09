Flights circle over NI as thunderstorms break out near Belfast International Airport

A number of airplanes circled over Northern Ireland as thunderstorms broke out near Belfast International Airport in Co Antrim.

A weather warning expired at 9pm after coming into force earlier on Sunday morning.

However, lightning was still flashing across the sky after the yellow alert ended.

Flight tracking app Flightradar24 showed a number of planes circulating near the airport.

The Met Office says there will be a risk of thunder and lightning over the next few days.

Rain should is expected to ease in most places by the end of the day with in a generally dry night predicted in most places.

The outlook for the week ahead remains unsettled with heavy showers possible.

Western parts of the UK are most likely to experience the heaviest downpours, but there is uncertainty over where the main band of rain will end up by Monday afternoon.

However sunny spells in between are expected with temperatures close to the seasonal average.