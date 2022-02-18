Flood helpline braced for deluge of calls as Storm Eunice arrives

Met Office issues weather warning for wind and snow

Wild weather: Storm watchers witness Dudley close up at Ballintoy on the Co Antrim coast. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

Northern Ireland’s flood incident line was been warned to expect a deluge of calls today after Storm Eunice strikes.

In the calm before the storm yesterday, the Department for Infrastructure’s roads and rivers teams were preparing for the worst.

Around 130 gritters and 12 specialist snow blowers were getting ready early this morning to keep traffic flowing.

Arrangements were also in place to enlist the help of contractors and farmers to assist in snow clearing efforts.

The Met Office has issued a local yellow weather warning for wind and snow until 6pm.

High winds are expected to lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and coastal routes.

Stenaline said last night it was expecting disruption to services, with several sailings from Belfast tomorrow afternoon in doubt.

The ferry operator urged customers to call its contact centre on +443447 707070 to discuss alternative arrangements.

Belfast International Airport urged customers to check with their airline for latest travel updates.

The Department for Infrastructure’s roads and rivers teams have been checking and clearing road gullies and drainage inlet structures.

It said the monitoring of water levels and tides had been ongoing and would continue until the yellow weather warning had elapsed.

The flood incident line has been advised to expect an increased number of calls and was last night working to ensure it had enough staff capacity for the duration of the storm.

The incident line is on 0300 2000 100.

Calls taken by staff are passed to the relevant agency.

Eunice is the second storm to hit this week after making landfall this morning in the wake of Dudley.

Around 800 local households that had been without power were yesterday restored to the network.

Many roads had been blocked by fallen trees due to Storm Dudley.