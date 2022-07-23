Flooding in Derry and Strabane as yellow weather warning issued

Parts of Altnagelvin Hospital’s Emergency Department has closed due to heavy rain

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued in Northern Ireland. (Pic: Met Office)

Parts of Derry have been flooded after heavy rainfall. (Pic: Andy McDonagh Photography, Eclipso Pictures)

Heavy rainfall has forced part of the Emergency Department at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry to close.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for rain across Northern Ireland was issued by the Met Office.

An update from the Western Health Trust said that parts of the Altnagelvin ED had been affected by “unseasonal heavy rain” and had to temporarily close.

The statement added: “Due to the reduction in space, Altnagelvin ED is accepting emergency attendances only at this time.”

Earlier, police also warned about hazardous driving conditions after flooding in parts of Derry and Strabane.

Drivers have been told to exercise “extreme caution,” slow down and to think about whether their journey is essential.

The Met Office weather warning had been place until 11pm on Saturday night, advising that the “flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible,” and that bus and train services will “probably” be affected with some journey times taking longer.

Posting an update on social media, Ulster Unionist Foyle councillor Ryan McCready called on the local community to support each other.

"The flooding is very bad around the city, check on your neighbours etc if they need help. Let’s pull together and let’s find some sandbags and help each other as much as we can.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council also urged motorists to be careful on the roads and listed the numbers of emergency contacts for those facing problems because of the adverse weather.