Floods hit north west as warmest day of the year recorded in Northern Ireland

Crowds enjoying The Festival of Fools in Belfast on the warmest day of the year so far.

Parts of north west impacted by flooding on the warmest day of the year.

The hottest day of the year has been recorded in Northern Ireland as flooding affects parts of north west.

Temperatures soared to 20C over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The highest temperature was recorded in Castlederg, Co Tyrone on Saturday.

England and Wales also enjoyed yearly highs with the mercury hitting 20.2C and 19.2C respectively.

"England, Wales and Northern Ireland have all seen their warmest day of the year so far today,” the Met Office confirmed.

"By contrast, Scotland which currently holds the record for the warmest day of the year so far across the UK, only managed to see a high of 12.9C today."

The forecast provider confirmed a high of 20.2C in Pershore, Worcestershire and 19.2C in Llysdinam, in Powys, Wales.

Temperatures peaked at a fresh 12.9 in Aultbea, located in the north west Highlands of Scotland.

The confirmation came as a number of roads were flooded in Co Londonderry.

The Clooney Road in Greysteel was closed in both directions due to flooding on Saturday night with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Another warm but wet day is expected on Sunday following overnight mist which will quickly clear.

Scattered showers will be heavy in places in the afternoon

However breaks in the cloud will result in sunny intervals with maximum temperatures of 17C.

Looking ahead the Met Office is forecasting a “mostly dry and settled few days with some sunshine at times”.

It is expected to remain quite warm, but could be somewhat cooler along the east coast on Bank Holiday Monday.