Floods in east Belfast as Storm Antoni continues to hit NI but brighter days expected

Flash floods at the Short Strand in East Belfast this afternoon, as thunder storms sweep across Northern Ireland (Photo: David McCormick/Pacemaker Press)

Flash floods at the Short Strand in East Belfast this afternoon, as thunder storms sweep across Northern Ireland (Photo: David McCormick/Pacemaker Press)

Parts of east Belfast have experienced flooding as Northern Ireland continues to experience the effects of Storm Antoni.

Pictures from the Short Strand area show cars travelling through waterlogged streets while Gransha Street in Comber is also currently flooded.

During the week, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning to those living in all counties in NI over the effects of Storm Antoni, which was set to bring unseasonably wet and windy conditions.

The organisation also warned of the risk of homes and businesses flooding, causing damage to some buildings.

They added the spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and that some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Storm Antoni is currently gripping the UK, with parts of England warned of a “danger to life” due its conditions.

However, the weather is set to ease in Northern Ireland in the coming days with the Met Office predicting “a lot of dry, bright weather with sunny spells and just a few light showers breaking out” for Monday.

They added it will become cloudy during the evening with light winds and a maximum temperature of 19 °C.

Tuesday may see clouds gather with outbreaks of rain, but the drier and brighter conditions are expected to return on Wednesday and Thursday.