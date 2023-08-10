Floral tributes left for eight-year-old girl who died in road accident

A teddy bear left near the spot where an eight-year-old girl died in a road accident (Liam McBurney/PA)

Floral tributes have been laid after an eight-year-old girl died following a road crash in Carrickfergus.

Scarlett Rosborough, who is from the Larne area, was among a group of children who were visiting the Co Antrim town.

Another child was taken to hospital following the incident at about 11.40am on Wednesday.

Flowers and tributes near the scene of the accident in the High Street area of Carrickfergus (Liam McBurney/PA)

Police said on Wednesday they attended with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance, but Scarlett died at the scene.

Since the road reopened, floral tributes, a teddy bear and messages of support for Scarlett’s family have been left at the site of the tragedy.

A card signed by PSNI Larne and Carrickfergus read: “Thinking of you and wishing only peace and comfort. We are truly sorry for your loss.”

Another message, which was not signed, read: “New bright shining star is in the sky. Fly high little angel. God bless.”