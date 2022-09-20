Floral tributes to late Queen removed from Hillsborough Castle gates

Floral tributes to the Her late Majesty the Queen are being removed from the gates of Hillsborough Castle.

More than 40,000 bunches of flowers were placed at the Royal residence in Co Down over the past 12 days.

A team from the castle has been out collecting the bouquets since 7am on Tuesday.

They are being place throughout the estate with potted plants being moved to the glass display house.

Flowers being removed from Hillsborough Castle

Wreathes and tributes in foam will be moved to the south terrace, near a magnolia tree planted by the Queen on her 1953 Coronation visit.

Remaining tributes will be placed at the birch trees by the lake planted by the late monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Once they have deteriorated, they will be used as compost.