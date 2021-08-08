Flowers and tributes left for Dungannon toddler Ali Maguire, as police granted more time to question man (32) on suspicion of murder

A number of floral tributes have been left outside the Dungannon home of murdered two-year-old Ali Maguire on Sunday morning.

It comes as police officers questioning a man arrested on suspicion of killing the toddler have been granted additional time to quiz the man by the court.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murdering the toddler, after she was admitted to hospital on Friday with what was reported as a serious head injury.

Later named locally as Ali Maguire, the child passed away in hospital.

During the weekend, flowers and messages of support have been left as the home, as the local community comes to terms with the tragedy.

Photo: PressEye

Police are currently questioning a man held on suspicion of the murder, and announced they have been granted additional time to speak to him.

On Sunday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the circumstances of the death of a two-year-old girl on Friday, 6 August, have been granted a court extension for an additional 36 hours to question a 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.”

On Saturday as reports of the death broke, Fermanagh-South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew said the community had been stunned by the news.

"The local community is in shock at the news that a two year-old child has died in an incident in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon,” she said.

"My thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy.”

"A police murder investigation is underway and that must be allowed to proceed and I would call on anyone with any information which may help those inquiries to contact the PSNI."

Former First Minister Arlene Foster, an MLA for the area, said: “Another tragic death in the constituency - this time a little girl.

"Thinking of all those dealing with this awful event, and trying to make sense of it all.”