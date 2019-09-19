Flute band condemns 'hate-filled' verbal abuse in Newcastle

The PSNI said its enquiries into the incident are continuing (stock photo)

A loyalist flute band has hit out after it was the victim of "a hate-filled verbal assault" in Newcastle.

The Pride of the Hill Flute Band issued a statement after former Down GAA All-Star Greg McCartan apologised for posting a video on social media of him shouting sectarian abuse during the Star of Down's annual parade on Saturday.

The video appeared to show Mr McCartan shouting "Up the Ra" and "black b******s" at the band. Before deleting his Twitter account, he apologised.

In a statement, Pride of the Hill Flute Band said: "Whilst parading, members of our band were the victims of a hate filled verbal assault.

"The assault consisted of an individual shouting sectarian abuse at members of the band, which included children, and repeatedly shouting support for the IRA.

"This was a clear attempt to provoke a reaction from the band. The band retained it's high level of discipline and did not react in the face of blatant sectarianism, intolerance and provocation."

The PSNI said its enquiries into the incident are continuing.