Fly-tippers dump mountain of rubbish at Armagh beauty spot

This was the shocking scene after rubbish was dumped at a Co Armagh beauty spot.

A local councillor condemned the fly-tip, which was discovered outside Newtownhamilton, as "absolutely vile".

The waste heap was discovered on a small rural road in the scenic Fews Forest near the town, after a local walker had been hiking in the area on Friday.

With the local beauty spot regularly blighted by dumping and anti-social behaviour, alongside several high-profile dumps across Co Armagh in recent weeks, Sinn Fein's Brona Haughey has pleaded with those responsible to consider the impact on the community.

"This has been a trouble spot of anti-social behaviour these last few months with joyriding," she said.

"I got the Forest Service to chain the gate and thought that the problem was over, but they have obviously cut the chain to get back in. With the amount of rubbish there, it is obviously done with a lorry or very large trailer.

"Those behind this dump have obviously identified that area as somewhere that is not visible to the road. Unless you know it is there, it is quite an inconspicuous area but it is beautiful when you go up there."

The latest incident comes weeks after large containers of diesel were found dumped a few miles away near the village of Darkley.

"They are disgusting images, but it is no surprise because we are quite used to it here now. It is absolutely vile that people go to these lengths to dispose of their rubbish in this way," Ms Haughey added.

"It is blatant disregard of people in the community. There are so many people in our community trying to do such good work.

"So many community groups are trying to develop tourism in the area and protect the environment and then there are just one or two people coming along and undoing it all.

"It is just so disheartening and I know that is how the community feels. It is just so hard to comprehend."

The incident has been reported to the Northern Ireland Forest Service and it is due to be cleared by the agency this week.