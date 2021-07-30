Focus on Covid-19 during ‘relaxed’ North-South Ministerial Council as Protocol discussions avoided

A meeting of the North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) on Friday has been described as “relaxed” and “pragmatic” by Taoiseach Michael Martin, with Covid-19 as one of the major discussion points.

The virtual session was hosted by Mr Martin, with other Irish cabinet ministers in attendance.

Northern Ireland’s Executive led by First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill joined the discussion.

One of the major discussions was thought to be around Covid-19 and the response across the island.

According to a communique released following the meeting, ministers discussed the vaccine rollout across both sides of the border and said they intended to continue a “collaborative approach” to the pandemic.

The 26th NSMC had been due to take place in June, however it was cancelled following Edwin Poots' resignation as leader of the DUP.

In the wake of recent events it was thought the Northern Ireland Protocol may dominate discussions. However, no decisions were taken at Friday’s meeting about the issue.

Speaking before the meeting DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "No part of the meeting will consider papers or take decisions relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol. DUP Ministers will be participating in recognition of that and in line with the Party's stated position.

“Whilst this meeting is taking place within the current context, the next few weeks will determine the type of relationship we are able to have North-South.”

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon described Sir Jeffrey’s comments as “disappointing”.

"If there is anything that we have learned in Northern Ireland, it is that we have to work in partnership, collaboratively and constructively across these islands, and when we do, we deliver more for our citizens,” said Ms Mallon.

"Those who seek to reduce our obligations under the Good Friday Agreement and to the public, tread a dangerous path and should think twice before pursuing a reckless strategy. Power-sharing isn’t a concept. It is the basis of our peace, in the north, across and between these islands.

If anyone thinks they can frustrate or undermine it, let them heed this warning, it will be resisted.”

She stressed the NSMC meeting is an “important reminder that working together in our common interests is the only way we can achieve our goals”.

The Irish premier stressed that Brexit issues can be ironed out and resolved if the "political will" exists.

Speaking following the meeting, he described the atmosphere as "good, relaxed, engaged and pragmatic".

"I think there are issues in the (Northern Ireland) Protocol that we can work together to try and resolve,” Mr Martin said.

"The British Government and the European Union Commission are engaging in respect of dealing with those issues.

"The British Government has issued a command paper, the EU have responded, the EU has extended the grace periods.

"There has been a lot of work done over the last number of months.

"If the political will exists, I do believe that within the framework of the Withdrawal Agreement that the potential exists there to iron out and to resolve issues that have arisen in terms of the smooth implementation of the protocol and the resolution of those issues.

"Again, there's obviously more work to be done there, but there is engagement between the UK Government and European Union Commission.

"The Irish Government stands ready to be helpful and has engaged with the commission on these issues and with the UK Government on these issues."

Northern Ireland’s First Minister said there is a window of opportunity to resolve the issues caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP Assembly member also said the Irish Government has an important role in influencing the EU,” said Mr Givan.

"What we have is a window of opportunity with the UK Government recognising the political societal and economic harm that has been caused by that protocol.

"The European Union has now suspended its litigation and there's recognition that the protocol is causing harm, that there needs to be constructive engagement between the UK Government and the European Union.

"Obviously the Irish Government have a very important role in influencing how the European Union conducts its approach to addressing those issues.

The next indicative NSMC is penciled in for December 2021.