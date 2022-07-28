Focus on justice: Call for cameras in some NI courts as England makes history

TV cameras were allowed inside some criminal courts in England and Wales for the first time yesterday — raising questions about a similar move in Northern Ireland.

There have been calls for Stormont’s Department of Justice to permit the filming of court proceedings for more than a decade.

Then Attorney General John Larkin indicated in 2011 there was no valid reason why not.

Nine years after the move was announced for England and Wales, cameras are now allowed in the Old Bailey and other Crown Courts, but only for the sentencing of serious criminals.

The broadcasting of full trials is still off limits, unlike in the US.

Currently, filming in our courts is prohibited under the Criminal Justice (Northern Ireland) Act 1945 and the Contempt of Court Act 1981.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said transparency for the justice system was “paramount”, and he would be open to allowing cameras into courtrooms in some circumstances.

“It is imperative not only that justice is done, but that it is seen to be done,” he said.

“It would also let people see how exactly the justice system works.

“I would have concerns about allowing cameras in for some cases, such as those involving sexual offences, but, by and large, it will be interesting to see how this works in England and Wales, and then we could explore a similar system here in Northern Ireland.

“However, it is vital that before any such moves we first see the recommendations of the Gillen Report (into the handling of serious sexual offences) implemented in full before we look at options around TV cameras.”

In 2011 Mr Larkin was asked whether he would be in favour of televising some court cases here.

He told The Detail: “I think where you have the conditions, as you currently have for the UK Supreme Court, it is televised, you can go back to the office and go on the Supreme Court website, click on the link and you can watch what’s on today.

“That’s also a facility that is from time to time available for the European Court of Human Rights in Strasburg.

“But these are courts which are confined solely to appellant advocacy, there’s no witnesses giving evidence, no witnesses that might be scared by the camera, for example, and therefore it’s reasonably straightforward.

“In principle, where those conditions apply, I don’t myself see any real reason why proceedings, for example, in the Court of Appeal (in Northern Ireland), that didn’t involve the calling or hearing of witnesses, could not be, with appropriate safeguards, televised.”