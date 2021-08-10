Follow the Covid guidelines during Super Cup - First and Deputy First Ministers

Windsor Park will welcome 13,000 fans as Chelsea face Villarreal on Wednesday

Windsor Park will host the Uefa Super Cup final on Wednesday. Pic: PA

The First and Deputy First Ministers have urged football fans to follow the Covid-19 rules ahead of Wednesday’s Uefa Super Cup final.

Windsor Park is set to welcome 13,000 supporters as Champions League winners Chelsea take on Europa League holders Villarreal.

It will be the most prestigious club game ever staged in Northern Ireland.

The Executive previously announced that Uefa VIP guests and Villarreal fans coming from Spain would be allowed to enter Northern Ireland without a quarantine period.

Chelsea fans travelling from London are not required to follow any travel restrictions.

Businesses in Belfast were told to be on alert by Belfast City Centre Management for Chelsea fans arriving because they may no longer be used to complying with Covid-19 restrictions due to England’s ‘freedom day’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a raft of easings in the restrictions on July 19, including an end to table service in pubs - unlike Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the showpiece final, First Minister Paul Givan said there is a “real sense of excitement and anticipation” in Belfast.

“The world will be watching as Chelsea take on Villarreal at Windsor Park,” he stated.

“Northern Ireland has proved it is more than capable of hosting big sporting occasions and I fully expect this to be another memorable evening as we welcome footballing superstars.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill reminded fans that Covid-19 is still a threat and encouraged everyone to look after themselves and each other by following the public health advice.

“It's great to see the Uefa Super Cup being played in Belfast, and I know many people will be looking forward to the match,” she said.

“I wish everyone - visiting supporters and local fans - a successful and safe event.”

Football fans were also urged to follow the latest Covid-19 advice and information whether attending the match, or watching it in a pub or at home.

Travelling supporters were also reminded that the Covid regulations in Northern Ireland differ to those in the rest of the UK and Ireland.

While the Executive is due to review restrictions on Thursday, the current rules will remain in place during the match on Wednesday.