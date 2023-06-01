FonaCAB ‘liaising with police’ after video appears to show driver threaten passenger with ‘gun’

Footage of the incident has been circulated on social media

This is the dramatic moment a fonaCAB taxi driver appears to threaten a terrified front seat passenger with a “gun”, telling him he will “take his f*****g legs off” if a debt is not paid up.

Footage of the incident – which is understood to have taken place in Holywood - has been circulated on social media and shows the taxi driver waving what appears to be a firearm in the face of a front seat passenger.

A passenger in the back seat looks on as the driver aggressively gesticulates towards the visibly shocked man in the front seat, at one stage striking him with the gun in the face.

"You are f****** lucky I’m not f*****g taking your knees out down this f*****g car park son. I’m f*****g telling you now, because that’s the f*****g mood I’m in. Believe me,” the driver is heard telling the man.

"Now I’m telling you, see what happens in this car, see if I hear anybody f*****g talking about it mate, I will take your f****** head off.”

The driver then continues his tirade, making an apparent reference to a debt owed by the front seat passenger, and indicates that he knows the man in the back seat.

"You f*****g hear me? Right, this is the f****** last of it son. You f*****g do what you do, you make up what you need to f*****g make up – quickly,” he said.

"You work your f*****g debt off. I’m telling you, see the next time I come back, I’m taking your f*****g legs off. Only because that’s my f*****g mate, and only he is my mate, I would be taking your legs off.

"That’s it, it finishes here. I promise you, that’s it over and done with, I’ll not come back near you. You f*****g make improvements.”

The shaken back seat passenger then asks the driver to get them out of the car park.

“Let’s get the f**k out of here mate. You didn’t f*****g tell me that mate. F**k me I’m shaking like a leaf here mate,” he said.

fonaCAB said they were aware of an incident involving one of their drivers.

"We are aware of dashcam footage of an incident involving a fonaCAB driver,” said a spokesperson.

“fonaCAB has been liaising with the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) Northern Ireland and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) regarding this.

“Due to the nature of the content of the footage, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment while investigations are undertaken.”

The PSNI was contacted for a response.