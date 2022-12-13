Food bank users ‘being preyed upon by paramilitary loan sharks’

An MP has questioned the awarding of grants to certain community groups after it emerged that food bank users in Northern Ireland are falling victim to paramilitary loan sharks.

A BBC NI Spotlight investigation has discovered that vulnerable people, including a mother on benefits, are being targeted by the illegal money lenders.

That single mother borrowed £50 which was to be paid back in £10 a week instalments. When she missed a payment an extra £10 was added making it harder to clear her debt.

At first, she had no idea the money came from loyalist paramilitaries and within three weeks the lady was forced to hand over her benefits to the group who were waiting for her outside the post office.

That escalated to intimidation, delivered through a friend, with a message that the money should be paid ‘or else’ - she didn’t know what exactly the ‘or else’ would entail but was left living in fear of gangsters familiar with her daily routine.

She told the BBC that if identified: “I would be intimidated or worse. I’ll have to leave the country if I’m lucky.”

One person told the BBC programme how they faced a vicious cycle of spiralling debt and intimidation.

A man who wished to remain anonymous out of fear for his personal safety said loan sharks cold-called him and gave him a £500 loan after seeing him at a food bank.

A month later he was told he owed them £1,300 because he had borrowed the money for a month and now owed them interest.

Speaking to the Nolan Show on Tuesday, Chair of the NI Affairs Committee Simon Hoare branded these loan sharks “scum of the earth”.

The committee has been examining paramilitaries across NI and Mr Hoare described them as “organised criminal, intimidators, thugs and extortionists”.

He said that at some point “we have to stop this cosying up, this accommodation of allowing people to wave a false flag that when you pull it off you find that they are no more a community worker than they are a neurosurgeon.”

He added that there must be a more robust undertaking of due diligence and a paper trail where grants are awarded to community groups.

Security and community sources told Spotlight that paramilitary loan sharks exist in all communities where there is poverty - but they say the problem is most widespread and acute in loyalist urban areas.

Jonny Currie, the head of the Trussell Trust in Northern Ireland, told the BBC: "That's certainly something that food banks and the network have reported back to us - folks that are referred to them have said they are part of that illegal system.

"These are illegal money lenders, criminal gangs, paramilitary organisations, whatever you want to call them, in those local communities, that are preying on people who are in crisis."

Mr Currie said more people were turning to the illegal money lenders for small loans to cover basic essentials including weekly energy top-ups and groceries.

"It could be £50, it could be £100. So small amounts of money that are really part of what is your essential week to be able to get by," he added.

The man who spoke to Spotlight said he had turned to a local food bank after he had lost his job and his benefits were cut.

"I got a knock at the door, there's these two young men telling me things that they shouldn't have been able to tell me," he said.

"They knew I needed money, they knew I was struggling and they knew when I got paid my universal credits, they knew the dates of when I'd be paid, and they said they could help me out."

The man recognised one of the loan sharks. He said he had seen him sitting in a car outside the food bank as he and others queued up to get help.

He reported the incident to the police who investigated it and took a statement.

Det Supt Emma Neill, from the Organised Crime branch, said she understands the victim's concern for his safety and he did the right thing in reporting the matter to the police.

"Absolutely I would encourage anybody to come forward. But by engaging in that type of arrangement, what you are doing is perpetuating the coercive control that these paramilitary organised crime groups have on our community," she told the BBC.

BBC NI Spotlight's Loan Sharks and Paramilitaries is available on iPlayer and will air on BBC One on Tuesday at 10.40pm.