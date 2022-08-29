‘Food banks are a sticking plaster over a huge wound in our society’: Inside a south Belfast charity providing emergency help

Belfast charity boss tells Kurtis Reid he fears for the winter due to cost-of-living crisis, and why he can’t wait for day his job is redundant

Bruce Gardiner-Crehan wants the partnership he runs to come to a close.

Standing in a warehouse filled with products ranging from biscuits, toiletries, pasta and detergent, he project manager of South Belfast Food Bank.

He says the ultimate goal is to shut, ensuring the resource is no longer needed and people in the surrounding area do not require its services.

But as Bruce explained, the sad reality is as we approach winter at the height of the cost-of-living crisis, food banks are no longer a last resort — they’re becoming a necessity for an increasing number.

He said: “We started in about 2013. I was a community worker in City Church in the Holylands and there was a lot of need with people coming to the church asking for support and help.

“I started to look at the provisions there were (in opening a food bank) and found there were already lots of different groups.

“I asked lots of community workers if they thought there was a need for a food bank in south Belfast.”

The church then partnered with the Trussell Trust to set up one. Last year a report from the trust found around 2.5% of UK households (700,000) used a food bank in 2019-20.

“We help people in south Belfast who are in emergency need, who need a bit of help,” said Bruce, adding its clients are not always who you would expect.

“Maybe they’ve had an unexpected bill, something’s happened with their benefits, or maybe just struggling with their income to make ends meet, so we provide them with a food parcel to help with them breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Kurtis Reid with Bruce Gardiner-Crehan (right) at his food bank.

Its warehouse, which is in the east of the city (it’s aware of the confusion over location and is in the process of moving its office nearer the Holylands) is packed with goods.

Shelves bear tea, coffee, multiple rows of tinned goods and boxes filled with an assortment of biscuits. There are also rows and rows of every brand of cereal imaginable.

Despite the name, South Belfast Food Bank offers more than just edibles.

Parts of the warehouse are overflowing with toilet roll, detergents, sanitary towels, dog biscuits and cat food.

Volunteers sort the goods into boxes described as food parcels, or clients can visit and pick their own items.

“We have about 70 volunteers, and without them we couldn’t do what we do, they’re the backbone of our charity,” said Bruce.

“People want to give something back. Doing good makes them feel good.

“Some people even talk about how it was them years ago in the same situation and want to give back. People want to make a difference, some maybe because of their faith, but some just enjoy or get a buzz out of helping someone.

“There are only two paid members of staff here, and the good we do is because of the volunteers who give their time each week.”

The food bank operates a referral policy.

He explained: “We have partnered with over 100 referral agencies, MLAs and MPs for South Belfast, or other charitable groups who make a referral for someone, and we then contact the person with appointment slots and we ask them to come to us where they can get some food and do some signposting.

“Lots of people ring us, and we advise contacting these organisations for a referral.

“The bulk of people who are referred to us probably need one or two visits, not many of those who need our services need multiple visits.

“But it can happen because people’s emergencies don’t end overnight and a food parcel doesn’t just solve someone’s issues.

“People can show up without a referral, though, and we can make an emergency referral. On the whole, we say to people to get a referral — it’s a short step to ring an organisation and get a referral.”

The food bank is starting to see an increase in referrals as winter looms.

“All sorts of people use food banks, there really isn’t one kind of person who uses a food bank,” he added.

“At the start of our existence we would have catered to the large asylum seeker and refugee population who live in south Belfast, but then when Covid hit, things sort of swung the other ways and we started to see more local people.

“Now it’s everyone; we help people who are in emergency accommodation, or those waiting a house; we help single people; families. We help the people who are referred to us, and they can be from any walk of life, so that’s how we work.

“I feel like it’s starting to increase... it is starting to get busier for us now.

“The increase is only going to get much worse as we head into winter with everything going on.

“We don’t have a functioning government here and things are going to get pretty bad, pretty quickly.

“I think there are lots of reasons. One is that the cost of living is going up but the wages are staying static or sometimes going down. There is going to be huge gaps in the costs and people’s wages.

“People aren’t being paid a proper living wage, they’re being paid a basic wage and employers are cutting corners.

“I also think there have been lots of services that were put in place but have now been taken away, like the uplift in Universal Credit.”

During the pandemic those in receipt of Universal Credit received an extra £20.

It was a move praised by anti-poverty campaigners, but was fiercely criticised when it was removed last October.

Bruce wants food banks to be a thing of the past sooner rather than later.

He enjoys his job, but dislikes the fact such services are necessary.

“I don’t think food banks are the answer going forward,” he said.

“They’re sticking plasters over a huge gaping wound of an issue.

“We’re a short-term solution, and we do want to close, it’s our aim, we want to see an end to food banks in Northern Ireland.

“So we need a functioning government to put in place what we are calling for, like the anti-poverty strategy that’s been worked on by so many groups actually implemented so that all the structure and systemic issues can be replaced and fixed, and we no longer have to be open.

“We’re horrified food banks have become so well-known.

“Someone said the other day we’re the fourth emergency service.

“I’m pleased we are being used, but it’s not right.”

Those interested in donating to the food bank should visit its website and social media, which contain a list of items most needed.

If you need to use the service, South Belfast Food Bank can be contacted by calling its helpline on 07743332489.