Football fans from Northern Ireland thrown off ferry over 'unacceptable' behaviour

A ferry travelling across the Irish Sea from Northern Ireland to Scotland (Stock pic Liam McBurney/PA)

Football fans from Northern Ireland were thrown off a ferry in Scotland after "unacceptable behaviour".

The captain of the 11am sailing from Cairnryan called the police before leaving port on Saturday night after the incident involving 40 passengers.

It has been reported the fans had been at the Celtic tie against Livingston in Glasgow.

Three people were arrested on public order offences and all 40 returned to Belfast on the next morning's 6am sailing. Police said there was no issue with the Sunday morning sailing.

Stena Line said it has a "zero tolerance" approach to staff or customer abuse.

A spokeswoman said: "Following an unacceptable level of behaviour from football fans onboard the Stena Line vessel due to depart Cairnryan at 11pm on Saturday, November 23 to Belfast, the captain called police in Cairnryan for assistance to escort the group off the ship before sailing.

"Stena Line has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to staff or customer abuse and will refuse travel to anyone who contravenes this policy thus ensuring the safety and comfort of its passengers and crew.”

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "About 40 people were escorted from the 11pm ferry on Saturday, November, 23 at the request of the Captain because of their behaviour.

"Three were arrested for public order offences. All 40 later sailed on the 6am hours ferry on Sunday, 24 November, without issue."