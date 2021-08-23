Football fans trek to every Irish League Premiership club during five-day fundraiser

Grounds for celebration as pals complete 210-mile stadia challenge

Chris Kirk and Gareth Brown at the end of stadium walk on Saturday

Swollen, blistered and badly sore feet, but happy to have completed their journey, two football-mad friends arrived back at Glentoran’s Oval at the weekend after a gruelling 210-mile, five-day trek around all the Irish League’s top flight grounds.

Gareth Brown and Chris Kirk, both from Belfast and Glens fans, walked over one million steps during their Stride the Stadia Challenge organised to raise money for Sport Changes Life, the local charity that uses sport to help young people.

And yesterday the pair definitely had their feet up — including for medical reasons to ease the swelling.

They walked up to 58 miles a day, pitched tents at night, were up and on the road as early as 3.30am, and estimate they only managed eight hours’ sleep in total.

Relief was the overwhelming emotion when they arrived at The Oval just after 3pm on Saturday after walking from Larne.

“A massive sense of relief, but also a sense of achievement,” said Chris.

The pair got a roaring reception when they were presented to the crowd at halftime during the Glentoran v Crusaders game.

Thousands of pounds were raised across several streams, including more than £5,000 from a GoFundMe page. Donations picked up after they completed the challenge, probably because “people wanted to see if we would finish”, joked Chris, a 35-year-old father-of-one.

The friends wanted to follow up a challenge they took on last year — a walk from Belfast City Hall to the top of Slieve Donard to raise money for a mental health charity

“We wanted to do something bigger this year, and this was definitely bigger,” added Chris.

He and Gareth brainstormed and came up with the idea of walking around the Premiership grounds.

But no training or planning could have prepared them for just how tough the challenge was going to be — and during it they thought many times that they could not go on.

“I will be honest, probably every single day we were waking up and saying we cannot complete today,” said Chris.

“Around 70% was mental, we had to find it somewhere to go on and we did,” Gareth (29) added.

“We dragged each other along and did what we could to keep going.”

While a route was mapped, they were caught by surprises, including unexpected elevations, which added hours to the schedule.

And advice to take a tow path out of Portadown added miles to the trek to Warrenpoint. “We should not have taken that advice,” said Chris.

The pair were honoured at a reception at the Stormont Pavilion on Saturday night.

They will be medically checked at Kingsbridge Private Hospital today.

So are they planning a new challenge for next year and how can this one be topped?

“I think there is a bit of an itch,” said Gareth. Chris is not thinking about anything yet, at least until his feet and ankles return to their normal size.