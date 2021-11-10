Football honours: MBEs for Lisburn referee Alan Snoddy and United star Marcus Rashford

A former World Cup referee from Northern Ireland has been honoured with the MBE.

Alan Snoddy received the award for services to football.

The 66-year-old Lisburn man officiated at the 1986 and 1990 World Cups.

He was referee development officer at the Irish Football Association until 2014, and still works as a match observer for it and Uefa.

Meanwhile, footballer Marcus Rashford dedicated his MBE to his mother as he vowed to continue his campaign to help disadvantaged children.

The Manchester United and England striker said his motivation was to give youngsters the things he did not have when growing up and stressed every child deserves an “opportunity”.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Government to provide free meals to vulnerable youngsters in England throughout the school holidays during the pandemic, forcing Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a U-turn.

Speaking after the Windsor Castle investiture ceremony yesterday, the striker said he would be giving his MBE to his mother Melanie, who raised him and his four brothers and sisters and joined him at the ceremony hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

He said: “It seems like there’s a lot going on but for me to put it in the simplest way: I’m trying to give children the things I didn’t have when I was kid. If I did have, I would have been much better off and had many more options in my life.

“I’m just giving them the opportunity and I think they deserve the opportunity. What child doesn’t? For me it’s a punishment for them not to be getting things like meals or supplies of books.”