Footballer Aodhán Gillen was ‘talented, sincere, loving and fun,’ dad tells mourners

The funeral of a young footballer Aodhan Gillen who died following a road accident in Newtownabbey took place on Monday. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

The order of service for the funeral Mass of Aodhán Gillen (Credit: Pacemaker)

The father of talented footballer Aodhán Gillen has told those gathered for his funeral service that his son was “talented, sincere, loving and fun”.

The 22-year-old Co Antrim man died in hospital on April 6, almost a month after he was hit by a car in Newtownabbey on March 14.

A skilled footballer, he signed for Championship side Dundela in January and previously played for Carrick Rangers and Newington.

His funeral Mass was held at St Bernard's Church in Glengormley today.

Father Aidan Kerr told mourners Aodhán was a young man “with the world at his feet”.

Several of Aidan's closest friends read out prayers during the service.

Aodhán's father Michael described himself as a “proud dad” and thanked all those who had offered their support, as well as the emergency services who attended the accident and those who cared for Aodhán in hospital.

“Aodhán, what can I say. He was talented, dedicated, humble, sincere, loving and fun,” he said.

“Throughout his life, like all loving parents, we aimed to be an ambassador for him in many ways, in school, in life and in his football career.

“As a father I always challenged Aodhán, as any football manager in the car would... I often walked to work with Aodhán and would talk to him on the way. Nice conversations about life, about football, about Liverpool getting beat, but more so about our faith as well.

“A few months ago we had a conversation about preparing. It went something like this. I asked, ‘Where do you want to be in five years?’

“He said, ‘Successful in my football career of course, dad.’ ‘Okay, where do you want to be in 30 years?’ He says, ‘I don't know. Retired, with a family of my own. Married with kids.’ ‘What about 70 years?’ He says, ‘Da, what do you mean? I'll be dead.’

“I said, ‘Do you not want to be in heaven?’ My next question was quite relevant. I said, ‘What are you going to do to prepare to be in heaven? What are you going to do to prepare to get there?’

“I left that one with him and a couple of days later we were walking to work and he says, ‘Da, I was thinking about our conversation the other day and you're right, I've recently been planning my summer holidays with friends, thinking about clothes, saving up money, thinking about what I'm going to wear.

“‘But I haven't been preparing for the most important journey in my life, so I'll try harder, dad.’”

Michael said his son had faith and, over the last few months, Aodhán and their family had been “getting better prepared for what can happen in life”.

“Aodhán, as the footballer, always prepared for the Saturday match. He always put in the performance that he could and our promise, on behalf of his mother and I, is that we will carry on putting in our performance to ensure that we will meet him in heaven.”