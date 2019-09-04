For sale: Former Northern Ireland Church hall an ideal 'Grand Designs' opportunity

A rare chance to create your own Grand Designs-style family home is on offer with the sale of an historic former church hall in Co Antrim.

Drumbeg Parochial Hall was part of St Patrick's Parish Church for decades, and originally sold a few years ago when a new hall was built.

It was not developed by its owner and is now being sold again with full planning permission to convert it into a beautiful bespoke home.

Set in around a third-of-an-acre of grounds, it offers the potential to create a sizeable 3,600 sq ft home.

The distinctive red brick building, which sits on the corner of Drumbeg Road and Ballyskeagh Road in Dunmurry, is currently on the market with Templeton Robinson at offers over £295,000. The hall has been a hub for the community in Drumbeg for many years, hosting local groups and charity events

View the listing on PropertyNews here.

There are no historical listings on the building so developing it into a dream home should be straightforward.

Some of the preparation work has already been done with internal walls and ceilings removed and stripped back.

Joanne Crawford of Templeton Robinson said: "It really is a blank canvas for someone to come in and create their own dream Grand Designs family home.

"It is a landmark building in the area and offers a unique opportunity, as buildings like this don't come on the market very often."

If you fancy getting creative and having a go at developing your own bespoke home here you can contact Joanne on 028 9066 3030