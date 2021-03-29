For the love of God, do not remain silent over Disappeared: Primate

Catholic leader's impassioned plea to end familes's pain

Appeal: Archbishop Martin has urged anyone who can help to come forward

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, has made an impassioned plea for anyone with information about the location of the bodies of the Disappeared to come forward.

Speaking at the annual Mass for the Disappeared in St Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh, he spoke movingly of the pain and suffering the families of the Disappeared continue to bear.

"I appeal once more today to anyone out there who has even the slightest amount of information, to show compassion and mercy by sharing it with the Independent Commission or with others," the Archbishop told worshippers.

"It's never too late to bring the key that will ease the suffering of others and help them find peace and consolation.

"For the love of God, do not remain silent," he said.

The Mass was attended by relatives of the victims, and was also streamed live on the internet - enabling people across Ireland and beyond to hear his message.

"Our thoughts today are especially with the families of Columba McVeigh, Joe Lynskey, Robert Nairac, and Lisa Dorrian,

"The recent unsuccessful searches for Columba and for Lisa must have brought you their families so much pain.

"Our hearts go out to you.

"You and your loved ones have known terrible suffering."

The Archbishop said there had been little progress over the past year in recovering the last of the Disappeared.

"Sadly, there has been very little progress over the last year in the search for answers.

"For some of you - especially those of you outside of Ireland - and I know some of you are tuning in today - the Covid restriction have only added to your sense of separation and loss.

"And we think of the members of your families who are sick and vulnerable, and those who have died.

"In some cases, having never been able to be reunited with the bodies of their loved ones.

"Not to know where your murdered loved one is buried must bring an unbearable burden of suffering. Some of you have carried that burden for almost 50 years.

"Not to be able to grieve properly, to have a Christian burial, to lay flowers on a grave...we cannot imagine your pain.

He also paid tribute to the work of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) in its search for answers, as well as to the Wave Trauma Centre, which offers support to the families of the Disappeared.

As the Mass concluded, relatives of the victims lit candles in their memory.