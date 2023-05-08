Forestside Shopping Centre evacuated after car fire

Shoppers fled a shopping mall on the outskirts of south Belfast today after a car went up in flames in an underground car park.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Forestside Shopping Centre, Belfast.

It is understood that firefighters were scrambled to the scene of the car fire in an underground car park at the premises shortly after 4pm.

There was some traffic disruption while the area was evacuated and the NI Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the blaze. Motorists were advised to expect delays.

Posting on social media, one witness described the scene as “total chaos”.

They said fire alarms in the centre went off and shoppers were told over a Tannoy system to evacuate the premises.

On Twitter, Tommy McNulty posted: “We were downstairs in the underground and you could barely see anything the smoke was so thick. Loads of cars still trying to get in regardless.”

SDLP councillor John Gallen advised those in the vicinity to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported and the incident was dealt with by around 5.30pm.

Just last week, Forestside was put up for sale, for offers in the region of £34.25m.