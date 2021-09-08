Forget about our birthdays and think of Afghanistan and other refugees, say NI clerics

As they both turn 60, two men of the cloth ask for charity donations in lieu of presents on their landmark dates

Gesture: Fr Martin Magill (left) of St John’s in West Belfast and Rev Steve Stockman (right)of Fitzroy Presbyterian Church with Scott Boldt, Chairperson of Embrace NI committee

Father Martin Magill turns 60 next week — but he doesn’t want any presents.

Instead, the west Belfast priest and his fellow cleric Rev Steve Stockman — whose ‘Big Six-oh’ is also fast approaching — have asked for donations to charity in lieu of gifts.

Specifically, the pair have chosen Embrace NI, an interdenominational Christian group which helps asylum seekers, refugees and migrant workers.

It’s a timely gesture in the wake of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan.

“At different stages over the years I’ve met with refugees,” Fr Magill told the Belfast Telegraph.

“There are a number of children from Syria who attend the primary school beside the parochial house and other schools in west Belfast.”

He added: “Looking at the situation in Afghanistan and the recent emergency evacuation, where so many people will be starting new lives; that’s why we were drawn to that issue in particular.”

Fr Magill, who became one of Northern Ireland’s best-known priests in April 2019 after his emotional address to local politicians at the funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, said the fundraiser will be officially launched on his birthday, Monday September 13.

It will run until October 10, which is when Rev Stockman will celebrate his own landmark birthday.

The clerics have set themselves a modest fundraising target of £1,000 within that time frame.

“Obviously we’d love it if people would support the charity,” he said.

“We won’t be taking a single penny ourselves; everything will go to Embrace NI.”

The parish priest of St John’s Church on the Falls Road said they also hope to raise awareness through their endeavours.

“We want people to know about the actual charity itself,” he said.

“It’s a small organisation so a lot of people won’t be aware of it.

“But we would also like the churches themselves to become aware of the work that Embrace NI does so that they can, in turn, approach the charity for help with training or awareness of how to respond to refugees who, for example, want to go to a particular church or who need help from a local parish.”

As he approaches his seventh decade, Fr Magill said he finds birthdays, like anniversaries, provide a “useful forum for reflection”. “This is more than the midway point...it’s not as if I’m going to live for another 60 years,” he said.

“So there’s a sense of looking back on the past and thinking about what I would’ve done differently, although obviously I can’t change the past...

“But I’m a great believer that every day is a school day.

“A line we’re using a lot in the parish at present is ‘come grow with us’ so I will be looking at my own personal growth goals over the years I have left on planet earth.

“I also have a real sense of gratitude for the blessings that I’ve received over the years. Both Steve and I would say we’ve been extremely blessed in so many ways; that’s really why we’re keen to do something like this.”

He added: “The motto of Belfast is ‘pro tanto quid retribuamus’ which means ‘what shall we give in return for so much’. So, for both of us, there’s an element of trying to live out the motto of the city too.”

Most importantly though, can we expect a big party to mark their joint 60th birthday?

Fr Magill replied: “We hadn’t actually thought of that...”