Forgotten hero soldier recognised as casualty of war after 100 years

Researcher Nigel Henderson (left), and author Peter McCabe at the grave in Dundonald cemetery of David John McCarron

A soldier who fought in the First World War and was buried in an unmarked grave has been recognised more than a century later.

David John McCarron died in Belfast in 1918, four months after he was discharged from the military on medical grounds.

Now, 102 years on, a group of local historians have successfully campaigned to have him designated a casualty of war.

His name has been added to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's (CWGC) database of war fatalities.

A headstone marking his life and service will now be erected.

Mr McCarron, of Athens Street in Belfast, was a married man with one daughter and was employed as a red leader at the Workman Clark shipyard when he enlisted for service in October 1914. Aged 37, he was deployed to France in October 1915 with the 6th (Inniskilling) Dragoons, the cavalry unit within the 36th (Ulster) Division.

He was evacuated back to Belfast after falling ill in May 1916 and, although still in the military, returned to duties at Workman Clark.

His health deteriorated and, in October 1917, he reported to the Military Hospital at Victoria Barracks.

The following March, a medical board concluded that he was suffering from a heart condition, which had been aggravated by his military service.

Mr McCarron was discharged as being permanently unfit for war service on April 4, 1918 and granted a pension.

However, he died of heart disease at Athens Street on July 4, 1918 and was buried in an unmarked grave at Dundonald Cemetery.

His story would have been forgotten, but for the work of a local researcher from History Hub Ulster.

Nigel Henderson, along with Brian Mooney and Maureen McKinney, has been researching the role played by Workman Clark during the war.

He explained: "Whilst researching the names on the Belfast Shipyard memorial, I could not find an entry on the CWGC database for David."

Mr Henderson searched military records available online to piece together Mr McCarron's tragic story.

His work ensured that, 102 years on, Mr McCarron has been accepted as a casualty of war.

He added: "The criteria for being classified as a war fatality includes situations in which discharged military personnel die of an illness caused by, or aggravated by, their military service.

"David John McCarron clearly satisfied the criteria and I submitted the documentation to the 'In From the Cold Project'.

"On August 6, I received confirmation that David's case had been accepted and his name had been added to the CWGC database.

"He may have lain in an unmarked grave for over 100 years, but he's now received the recognition to which he was due."

Anne Osborne, a relative, said she was hugely grateful to the researchers' work.

"I would like to thank Nigel Henderson and History Hub Ulster for the research and work involved in ensuring that Uncle Davy John, as he was referred to by my grandmother, received this rightful recognition as a war fatality," she said.

"The family are very proud of his service in the First World War and look forward to the installation of the headstone.

"It was only by chance that I came across Nigel's appeal for David John's relatives on a local history Facebook page and it was fascinating to hear more about him through Nigel's very diligent research."

Gavin Bamford, chair of History Hub Ulster, said forgotten war fatalities should be properly recognised.

He said several of the society's researchers have identified and submitted similar cases.

He added: "This is the third submission by Nigel to have been accepted in recent months and he has other submissions awaiting consideration."

Peter McCabe, associate member of History Hub Ulster and author of a book on Dundonald Cemetery, made arrangements with Ballybeen Men's Shed to have a simple cross constructed to place at the grave until a CWGC gravestone can be erected.