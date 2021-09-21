Forklift truck stolen in 2020 recovered by police after ‘exhaustive’ inquiry

A man has been arrested as part of a police investigation into the theft of a forklift truck in 2020.

Sergeant Grant Behan from the PSNI said that a search took place on Tuesday afternoon at a commercial premises on the Crumlin Road in Belfast.

The forklift truck, stolen in April 2020 from Glenarm in Co Antrim, was recovered by police officers.

Officers also recovered an electric stun gun.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and for possessing a prohibited weapon.

He remains in police custody.

“I am very pleased to have been able to recover this high value item after a long and exhaustive investigation,” Sgt Behan said.