Former BBC NI worker Una Carlin labelled ‘mental’ after taking bullying case against the broadcaster

A former BBC Northern Ireland employee has claimed she was branded “mental” after taking a bullying case against the organisation.

Una Carlin, who successfully secured damages from the BBC earlier this year, accused the broadcaster of putting its reputation before the health and well-being of staff.

Ms Carlin worked at BBC Northern Ireland from 2001 to 2015 and was the organisation’s chief spokesperson during that time. She sued the BBC over bullying and harassment claims and reached a £100,000 settlement in February.

Ms Carlin, who now runs her own communications business, had to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) after leaving the organisation.

This prevented her from speaking publicly about her case. However, the BBC has said that it no longer uses NDAs.

Ms Carlin is one of several ex-BBC staff who have spoken out recently about their experiences after making bullying complaints.

The issue was highlighted in last week’s Sunday Independent. Following the publication of the article, a number of other former BBC employees contacted the paper to say they had also suffered a similar experience to Ms Carlin’s after making bullying complaints.

Ms Carlin stressed she was “not anti-BBC”.

“In fact, I am anything but that. I am speaking out against the brutality with which the organisation implements bullying and harassment procedures; about processes that instil fear and puts corporate reputation before the health and well-being of its staff,” she said.

She claimed that even after leaving the BBC, senior management at the organisation tried to prevent her from getting other employment.

“After leaving the BBC I applied for a job with a high-profile organisation in Northern Ireland which has close ties to the corporation.

“I knew they’d ask the BBC for a reference even though I had been forced out in difficult circumstances and forced to sign a gagging order against my will.

“I was told I’d performed outstandingly well at the interview and was best-placed of any of the candidates who were in for the job.”

However, she did not get the job.

“Sometime later, in 2019, I was accidentally copied in to an email exchange between two officials of the organisation I had applied to join in which one wrote about me to the other using just three shocking words: ‘She is mental’.

“They knew nothing about me except what they’d learned at my interview — and what they’d been told by the BBC. It seems clear to me that not content with forcing me out of one job, the BBC was intent on making it difficult for me to get another.

“The BBC makes programmes about mental health issues and publishes the number of helplines after dramas and documentaries which contain difficult subject matter.

“It feels like the height of hypocrisy that it would damage, then disparage my own mental health in the way in which I believe it did. I have the emails which support my story.”

When contacted, a BBC spokesperson said they do not comment on individual staff matters. The spokesperson said the BBC stopped using NDAs in relation to settlements with staff in 2013 and also removed confidentiality clauses from any settlements in 2018.

However, Ms Carlin said there remained confusion among former BBC staff about whether they were legally allowed to speak about their experiences. This was supported by some of the former employees who have spoken to the Sunday Independent in recent weeks.

“It says since 2013 there have been no contractual restrictions on former employees making comment on their experience of working at the BBC,” said Ms Carlin.

“I’m assuming that means gagging clauses have been removed from contracts of employment at the point of entry to the BBC. That’s a very different thing from signing a Non-Disclosure Agreement on the termination of a contract.

“Clause 4 of the NDA I signed in 2015, two years after the BBC publicly promised to removed gagging clauses, is specific in preventing me from talking.

“I don’t see the point in removing gagging clauses from contracts if an NDA can still be applied. No matter what way you look at it, it’s still gagging.

“The NDA still prevents me from talking about the horrific details that lie behind these headlines. It prevented me from getting back into employment and perpetuated continued discrimination even after I had left the organisation.”

She also takes issue with the BBC assertion that it has never stopped staff from whistleblowing in relation to concerns they have.

“The BBC says nothing has ever prevented anyone from whistleblowing, which has a clear status in law but that’s not the issue either,” said Ms Carlin.

“The BBC did not prevent me from whistleblowing about the concerns I raised leading to the harassment but it did punish me for it and failed to protect me under its whistleblowing policy which I had asked for twice in writing.

“I begged the BBC repeatedly for help between 2006 and 2015 and no preventative action was taken.”