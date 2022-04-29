Former BBC presenter Donna Traynor mourns death of her mother Kathleen

Tributes have been paid to the family of Donna Traynor after the former BBC Newsline presenter’s mother Kathleen passed away suddenly.

The sad news emerged on social media and was announced by Ms Traynor’s husband Ronan Kelly who called his mother-in-law a “much-loved” and “beautiful” person.

“Fond memories of a much-loved, respected and treasured mother-in-law,” he said.

“Yesterday, Donna’s beautiful mum, Kathleen, passed away suddenly. May she rest in peace.”

Former BBC colleagues of Ms Traynor sent their condolences on Twitter to the family.

Political correspondent Gareth Gordon wrote: “Sorry to hear this Donna. I’ll never forget how supportive you were when my mother and father died.”

News reader Ann-Marie Foster added: “So sorry to see this Ronan...my condolences to Donna and the family.”

Former colleague and political correspondent with the broadcaster Martina Purdy said: “So sorry for your loss. Much love to you and Donna. Kathleen was beautiful like her daughter.”

A death notice for Kathleen Traynor said she was the “devoted wife” of Gerry and the “beloved mother” of Louise, Fiona, Donna and Ursula.

It added that she would be “sadly missed” by all her family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass is to be held on Tuesday at 11am in St. Anne’s Church in the suburb of Shankill in Dublin.