Former Belfast Telegraph journalist and author Chris Ryder dies aged 73

The journalist and author Chris Ryder, who previously worked for the Belfast Telegraph, has died at the age of 73.

Mr Ryder, who had also worked for the Sunday Times and the Daily Telegraph before retiring, wrote a number of books on security and the Troubles.

His wife Genny said he died "peacefully and pain free" on Friday after being looked after with "exemplary care" at the NI Hospice.

"I’m sad to tell you Chris died last night, peacefully and pain free after a short illness," she said.

Mr Ryder lived in Belfast and was the author of books on the Royal Ulster Constabulary, the Ulster Defence Regiment and the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

The Belfast Telegraph's Editor-at-Large Gail Walker said of his death: "NI has lost one of its finest journalists.

"Even when ill, Chris wrote important, courageous & sparkling copy for the Belfast Telegraph," she said.

Ken Reid, UTV's Political Editor, described Mr Ryder as a "major figure in Irish journalism".

Mrs Ryder said her husband will be cremated in private.